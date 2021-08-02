3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $315,000

Hot New Listing! Showings start Friday, July 30! Nature lover’s paradise meets downtown Oregon! Enjoy the benefits of 1.5 acres within walking distance to restaurants, coffee & wine shops. This unique property offers a move-in-ready 3 bed, 1.5 bath two-story with many updates. Newly built 2 car garage w/ stairs to loft with power & heating/cooling, ideal for an office or arts & crafts room. Enjoy outdoor dining on your large deck, followed by a bonfire w/ friends. Natural stream at the far end of the property is home to wildlife, sightings include sandhill cranes, ducks, deer and turkeys. Close to schools, parks and library!