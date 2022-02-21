3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $325,000

Beautiful 2-story completely move in ready home! Cozy and freshly painted spacious living room with carpet. Kitchen features plentiful cabinetry, newer Black stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms comfortably located on the upper level, main suite featuring a tiled walk in shower & a walk-in closet! Finished lower level rec room complete with full exposed windows with space to add another bedroom. Full bathroom downstairs with extra storage. Laundry on the first floor with washer and dryer included. Garage is fully insulated. Thermostats "Ecobee" and Ring Doorbell included. Condominium fees are $300.00 a year.