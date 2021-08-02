Here is your chance to live in a stunning, extensively remodeled home situated on a large private wooded lot at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. This home offers a stylish great rm w/vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, & a wood fireplace for cozy winter evenings. The open floor plan will be delightful for entertaining and interacting with others as you enjoy food prep in the beautiful new kitchen w/gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, & large island. Take in the serenity of nature on this 1.24 acre secluded lot and watch visiting wildlife from the many windows on the main and lower levels, the covered raised deck & patio. Work from home in the finished LL bonus room. This home offers the relaxation of a rural environment yet is less than 20 miles from all that Madison offers.
3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $330,000
