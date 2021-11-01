3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $339,900

Come check out this beautiful contemporary home nestled in a private wooded lot adjacent to a park. Main floor master bedroom and full bath! Additional two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Gorgeous sunroom/dining area with lots of natural light. Brand new deck ready for summer grill outs! Fresh water anyone? Brand new Alexapure to help water purification in the kitchen! Full unfinished basement provides room to grow with lots of option just waiting for you! Close to downtown Oregon. Perfect for easy commutes to surrounding communities. Walking distance to school.