One owner RANCH home on 1/3 acre in desirable Oregon school district! Terrific location in quiet neighborhood near Schools and Park. Large lot has West facing backyard to enjoy sunsets off the deck! Spacious kitchen has dishwasher, microwave, with stove & refrigerator included. Spacious living room has large windows & is east facing for optimal morning sun. Private full bathroom in the king-sized primary bedroom. Approximately 800 additional square feet have been finished in the dry poured concrete basement. LL features rec room & 2 separate office or Zen den type rooms. Laundry space is located in the basement with washer & dryer included! You will enjoy the private backyard lined with trees. Handy laundry chute reduces work! Cast iron tub in main bath. Lattice for climbing plants.
3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $368,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Baraboo woman is under arrest for fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana after a K9 alerted to the presence of drugs during a Mauston traff…
The Village of Lake Delton has placed Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman on paid administrative leave while it investigates allegations of discrimination and abuses of power in regards to Dells-Delton EMS employees.
A group of almost 50 residents met in Columbia County town of Courtland Wednesday to discuss their opposition to a proposed solar project plan…
A change in traffic patterns has the post office in Beaver Dam looking for a new home.
The International Association of Firefighters branch in Lake Delton, IAFF L5026 wants Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman removed from hi…
A Reedsburg man appeared in court Friday after Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said a deputy found him behind the wheel of a running car in a…
After 15 years of aiding the living in saying goodbye to those who have died, a Baraboo funeral home director has brought on some help.
A Mauston man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after allegedly falling asleep while drunk in a parked vehicle on the si…
A Mauston man was released Monday on a $2,000 signature bond after the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found him in a vehicle in a …
The senior heavyweight's overtime win was the icing on the cake for the Blue Devils, who qualified for Tuesday's team sectional and also have 11 going on to individual sectionals