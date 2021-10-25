Your rural home awaits! Spacious 2-story 3 bed/2.5 bath home in the peaceful Dunwood Heights is situated on a gorgeous lot with many mature trees! Enjoy looking out on nature from either of your 2 screened porches - a small one in the front and a large one in the back. Many great updates to the home include newer windows, fresh paint, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, and laminate flooring on the main level. Main floor laundry! Easy access to Stoughton, Oregon, or McFarland and not far from Hook Lake and Lake Kegonsa.
3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $388,000
