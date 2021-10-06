Majestically placed overseeing 80 acres of Wisconsin’s most pristine prairie, woods and watershed, the historic Five Bridges Farm is one of those rare places where the old world and new exist together in spectacular harmony. With six modern and four historic structures, five bridges, and eighty acres of carefully preserved, pristine hardwoods and watershed, it’s hard to believe Five Bridges Farm is located only 6 miles from Downtown Madison. This rare private sanctuary is currently available for discerning buyers who crave space and rich embellishments with access to infinite forms of leisure. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience your dream lifestyle today.
3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $4,900,000
