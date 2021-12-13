 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $403,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch styled home, optional 4th bedroom. Exposed walk out basement, located on a quiet cul-de-sac and backed up to green space with a fenced in yard. Recently updated new roof, siding and stone. New furnace, newly remodeled lower level and bathrooms, two electric fireplaces. Lower level allows opportunities for 4th bedroom, workout room, game room, etc. New stainless steel fridge to be installed on December 18th, with existing fridge to be relocated to wet bar in lower level. Amazing home with great neighbors, act fast!

