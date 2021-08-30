3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $449,900

Fantastic rural location located in Stoughton school district is where you will find this 3 bedroom-2 bath home with new kitchen cabinets, updated main level bath, hardwood floors in bedrooms and new flooring in rest of home. Nicely finished lower level with 9' ceilings, full patio door walk-out, all freshly painted and ready for immediate occupancy! New roof and new windows make this home in move in condition! Large storage shed for lawn toys and a huge 40x80' Outbuilding with office, cement floors, heat, and oversized doors on each end of building for big equipment. Hurry to see this great property on 4.3 acres before it's GONE!