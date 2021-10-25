3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $450,000

A Long Circle Drive on 4.224 acres brings you to a setting that is wooded, peaceful & tranquil - A place to call HOME! This Tri-Level Home features 3 BDRMS, 2 full BTHS & a 1/2 BTH. The LL Master-Suite has a walk-out, a wood burning FP & a full bath with 2 sinks, walk-in shower & a SAUNA! The generous upper level BDRMS have closets galore & ceiling fans. The full bath on the upper level compliments the BDRMS. There's even a space on the landing for an office/workstation to do schoolwork. The Living RM & Kitchen with wooded vaulted ceilings & skylights with large windows make you feel as if you're in the North Woods. Remodeled & Updated Kitchen w/Cherry Cabinets & Quartz Countertops in 2012, the BTHRMS all remodeled in 2016. Act Now, don't lose out!