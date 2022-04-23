3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $486,000

Est Date of Comp 7/2022. The Villas is the ultimate in peace of mind living. Located within the Highlands of Netherwood, this unique neighborhood of SF homes brings all the conveniences of condo living right to your door. Never mow your lawn or shovel your driveway again. Perfect for people who are busy, frequently travel, or are only in the area for part of the year. Walking paths connect the neighborhood to a large park. These open-concept, ranch style homes have spacious living rooms with direct deck access. Basements can be finished for extra living space and a 3rd bed and bath. The majority of lots have half or full exposure in basement. Garage is pre-wired for e-car charging. Multiple finish options available during early stages. Builder is offering lots 1-30, see assoc. docs.