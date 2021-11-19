3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $500,000

Showings begin 11/18.YOUR PRIVATE ESCAPE! Exciting 3 Bdrm, 3.5 Bth Raised Ranch nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac on almost an acre lot! Light and bright lvng room w/ soaring vaulted ceiling and impressive gas fireplace, fantastic ktchn w/ granite countertops, island, SS appliances, glass cabinets to display your favorite items + extra fridge, cheery sunroom w/ wood burning stove. Huge Prmry Suite w/ TWO walk in closets and prmry bath w/ double showerheads and prvte balcony! Extra bonus: a 2nd en suite bdrm! Exposed lower lvl rec room w/ brick gas fireplace & an awesome wet bar. Seller will miss the brick back patio & gas fire pit. 2 Car attached garage AND 2 car detached garage & shed. Close to the Badger State Biking Trail & other trails & parks. Less than 15 min to EPIC.