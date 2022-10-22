3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $519,900

Showings start 9/23 @12pm. Why build when you can move in & enjoy gorgeous, upgraded finishes throughout this 3-bed, 2.5 bath in the desirable neighborhood of Prairie Grass. Main level features flex room, mudroom w/lockers, half bath, living room, kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite countertops, island, pantry, gas range, soft close cabinets, undermount counter lights & recess lighting. Three bedrooms upstairs including primary suite complete w/ tray ceilings, huge walk-in closet, DV marble sink, tile flooring & walk-in shower. Unfinished LL has so much to offer! Roughed in for bath, has egress exposure & ready for your ideas! All bathrooms have Kohler fixtures! Easy access to Bergamot, Downtown and Madison! Schedule your private showing today!