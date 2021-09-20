BUYER PLEASE NOTE: TAX # 111412A IS A SEPERATE PARCEL AND IS INCLUDIED IN THIS SALE. This cozy home has many parts... ML formal dining and living room, 2nd living room and kitchen feature vaulted wood rustic ceiling with accent beams and a floor to ceiling brick fireplace. LL features non legal bedroom, office / hunters retreat room, and a 37 x 14 bar / rec room that feels like your own cabin. 1.1 acre lot on end of quiet cul de sac, the back yard is like having your own camp ground / park !! Nice mix of trees, firepit, stamped patio, screened in porch, nice shed and sledding hill. Enjoy total privacy as you cook out, entertain, garden or just watch your kids play and the dogs run. This is a very special home in literally move in condition... look at the rest, by the best.
3 Bedroom Home in Poynette - $439,900
