3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $239,900

Showings start 3/18/22. Don't miss your chance to own this gorgeous multi-level home in Stoughton! Open concept main floor is accented by LVP flooring throughout, oak cabinetry in kitchen, 2 large bedrooms, solid surface counters in bathroom, and ceramic tile 2-story entry. Lower floor has 3rd bedroom (needs carpet), partially finished half bath, and laundry/utility space. But the real gem of this home is the outdoor space! Large deck overlooks the partially fenced yard and firepit area. Gutters also have leaf guard system. This is a newer home with attached 1-car garage that's within walking distance to Mandt Park and all that downtown Stoughton has to offer. Great price - won't last long!

