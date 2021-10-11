Take a look at this all brick Prairie style home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout this 3 bedroom home with formal dining room. Great neighborhood on top of North Page hill. Enjoy sitting on your covered front porch or in your nice size back yard. New roof just installed June 2021. Bring your personal touches and make this your home today! Home listed on Historic Registry and may be eligible for tax credits for improvements.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $259,000
