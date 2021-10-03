 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $264,900

Wonderful opportunity to live in a great neighborhood on the north side of Stoughton. Quick drive to Madison and close to schools, parks, dining and shopping conveniences. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch has a lot to offer. Freshly painted interior with updated flooring in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Lower level has rec room with half bathroom, plenty of storage area with built-in shelves . Park like large fenced backyard with huge two tier deck with attached gazebo, bricked patio area and mature trees providing shade. The attached 2-car garage is insulated and has a heater, just needs gas line connected from house. 3+ sides of home exterior has vinyl siding and wood siding in front was recently painted.

