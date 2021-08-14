Here's your chance to own NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Stoughton! Enjoy the natural light flowing throughout this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story duplex featuring main floor living room, kitchen, dining and half bath. Sliding glass doors in dining leads to private patio perfect for your backyard gathering and grilling out. Second floor boasts gracious main bedroom suite with walk-in closet and full bath, two additional nicely sized bedrooms, full bath and the convenience of second-floor laundry. Two car attached garage to complete the package. Great location with walking distance to Fox Prairie Elementary School and Pleasant Hill Heights Park. Enjoy many other community dining and shopping favorites including nearby Eugster's Farm Market & Petting Farm. Estimated completion 9/30.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $264,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jim Williams was 6-foot-4 and weighed around 350 pounds for much of his 65 years of life.
A motor vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday ultimately claimed three lives.
A motor vehicle crash on Highway 151 resulted in two deaths Saturday.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Juneau County until 3:15 p.m.
Baraboo will host the county’s first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday, organizers said.
On Aug. 7, 29-year-old police officer Ella French was shot in the head while making a traffic stop in Chicago. Her partner was also shot in th…
Charges have been filed against two suspects involved in last week’s attempted child abduction.
A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop for a swerving vehicle, during which the man was…
It has all the ingredients of an international crime thriller: Mystery. Intrigue. Missing works of art. A seemingly unsolvable case.
City officials met resistance Tuesday while attempting to reimplement an employee COVID-19 policy in light of new guidance from medical experts.