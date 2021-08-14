3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $264,900

Here's your chance to own NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Stoughton! Enjoy the natural light flowing throughout this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story duplex featuring main floor living room, kitchen, dining and half bath. Sliding glass doors in dining leads to private patio perfect for your backyard gathering and grilling out. Second floor boasts gracious main bedroom suite with walk-in closet and full bath, two additional nicely sized bedrooms, full bath and the convenience of second-floor laundry. Two car attached garage to complete the package. Great location with walking distance to Fox Prairie Elementary School and Pleasant Hill Heights Park. Enjoy many other community dining and shopping favorites including nearby Eugster's Farm Market & Petting Farm. Estimated completion 9/30.