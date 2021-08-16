3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $265,000

Move in ready home for under $300,000?! You read that right, located right in the jewel of Stoughton this beautiful 2 story home offers 3 bedrooms and 4 baths, attached 2 car garage. Master bedroom offers cathedral ceiling with full bath, finished basement with adjacent bathroom, backyard partially fenced. Close to Walmart, Pick N Save, Aldi's, Dollar Tree, Mexican Restaurant, 2 bar & grills & much more. Only a 20 minute drive from Madison. Comes with Arlo Doorbell, Arlo security camera, Nest Smart Digital Thermostat. Recent updates in living room flooring, kitchen remodel and walls were painted about 1 year and half ago, and brand new carpet in the basement. Home being sold as is, measurements approximate buyer to verify if important.