3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $309,900

This is such a Nice Ranch home! It's perfect for someone starting out or sizing down. You will get that warm welcome feeling the moment you step inside. Features include a nice kitchen w/oak cabinets and hardwood floors. It also has vaulted ceilings, a large master bedroom, updated light fixtures and the carpet is newer. The finished lower level w/full bath is a definite plus! There's a large fenced backyard complete with storage shed. There is a park/playground across the street and vacant land adjacent to the park. What a great place to call Home! Limited UHP Home Warranty is included. Offers to be submitted by 3:30 PM Sunday.

