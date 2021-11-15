3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $310,000

Showings begin on 11/12. If you are looking for a home that has been meticulously maintained by owners who took true pride in their home, look no further. This ranch is walking distance to Stoughton High School, multiple parks, shops, grocery store and close to restaurants as well. Renovated kitchen is open to both dining and living room areas. Outdoor patio is close to kitchen for those who enjoy outdoor grilling. Fenced in backyard is great for pets. Large basement rec room provides second living space for lots of room to spread out.