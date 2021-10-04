Showings start 9/28. Country living w/city convenience is what you’ll find in this fabulous home with close proximity to the Yahara River, the neighborhood park and ballfield! Spacious floor plan with large rooms and a beautiful fenced yard with for your very own fall football or soccer game, and an established garden with raised beds, two sheds and a greenhouse. There’s still time to plant your fall garden! This home features a cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, spacious master suite w/your own reading space, a large walk-in closet & laundry room. Beautifully updated kitchen, large windows with tons of natural light. LL office & 1/2bath. Oversized garage & drive w/room for your boat or camper. There’s nothing else to do but move right in! Low Pleasant Springs taxes
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston Sept. 28.
Village officials are looking into a possible ordinance violation that reportedly happened at a Lake Delton restaurant in mid-September.
A Reedsburg man faces up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 after being charged with felony child abuse.
A La Valle woman was allegedly found at an intersection passed out with her car in drive, leading to her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano warned families on Friday that there would be consequences if students act on…
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that there was marijuana growing outside a home in the town of Fountain Prairie…
R.P. Home & Harvest is a new hardware and building material store that may seem familiar to customers in Portage. Earlier this year, the d…
A vocal member of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, and chairman of the Beaver Dam Town Board has died.
Beaver Dam’s hospital is starting to see a repeat of last year’s events within its walls.