New Construction! Est. completion July 2023! Brand New Luxury 1/2 Duplex all on one level. Inviting open floor plan with 3 bedrooms. From the kitchen you can see out the back of the home to large yard/green space. Features of Granite countertops, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, the Simplicity of the cabinets is sure to please your eye! Plenty of time to customize this home to make it your own! BONUS: This home has plenty of storage in the Lower Level AND also gives you the option to finish to gain another bedroom, bathroom, and living space! Close to parks, restaurants, shops, as well as, easy access to Madison! Several warranties and quality standards accompany this beautiful duplex! Final plans, measurements & finishes may vary.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $364,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A state trooper saw a vehicle on the interstate with dark tint on the side window and initiated a traffic stop. During the traffic stop author…
After opening on July 1 last year, The District restaurant in Wisconsin Dells is looking to expand and become an area attraction along the Wis…
An Illinois police officer was found deceased in a home in the Town of Armenia in Juneau County on March 27.
Five Below, a discount merchandise company known for selling most goods between $1 and $5, is opening a store at Outlets at the Dells. The sto…
Inmates at Waupun Correctional Institution were under modified movement on Friday morning following a lockdown at the facility Thursday.