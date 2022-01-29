3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $399,500

Estimated Completion: Late April or Early May of 2022. Custom homes at an affordable price (if this one is sold before you can look we have 7 more lots this home will fit on). Look for info on our builder insights into how we build homes that is blowing the doors off the industry standards. This one level ranch home has everything you need on the main floor, cathedral ceiling, first floor laundry, walk in master bath shower, and a kitchen that a true chef will appreciate. If this isn't the right home for you Sanctified Homes & Construction has over a dozen home lots in Nordic Ridge for you and your family to start on your very own custom home plans.