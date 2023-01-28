3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $399,900

New Construction/Estimated completion June 2023: Open floor plan with SS appliances, granite counters & center island gives this kitchen room to entertain or to enjoy with your favorite morning routine! Enjoy the split bedroom design w/ primary bedroom suite, private bath, & walk in closet. Additional full bath and first floor laundry/mudroom completes the main floor of this ranch home! Lower level offers high ceilings & stub in for future bath! Ready to Finish! Eldon Homes provides a unique buying experience that will make this home building/buying experience stress free to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you! Listing Agent is member of selling LLC. Final Plans/finishes may vary.