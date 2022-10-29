New construction: High quality & beautifully built home in Amazing & Friendly Neighborhood - Nordic Ridge! This open airy ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and open kitchen, dining, and great room areas! As the new owner of this home you can personalize it by choosing from the many selections we offer from siding to light fixture packages. Need a 4th bedroom or office you have the option to finish the lower level to fit your needs! Come the see the Eldon Homes Difference: Energy efficiency Certification , Warranty programs, Quality & Standards that are top notch buy touring one of our completed homes!
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus is set to play Baldwin-Woodville in the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
A Reedsburg woman facing multiple charges connected to her driving under the influence of drugs was recently sentenced in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Kayl Petersen is the No. 3 player in the state among juniors. The Waupun star is coming off a state championship and is excited to focus on enjoying high school.
The Badgers will host a meeting of top five teams when Nebraska comes to the UW Field House this week.
As Cambria-Friesland, Columbus and Lodi continue their seasons, here is what stood out about last week's contests and what's next.
BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
A deferred prosecution agreement was reached on Tuesday in the case of a Lodi woman charged with elder abuse after she pleaded no contest to t…
WAUPUN – There’s a new place to get creative in the City of Sculpture. Imagine That! Art Studio opened recently at 409 E. Main St. in the heart of downtown.
A man was sentenced on Tuesday in Columbia County Court for his involvement in a case in which he was initially charged with homicide.
Two men accused of stuffing walleye with lead weights and fish fillets in a fishing tournament pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges.