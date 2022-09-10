3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $399,900

New construction: High quality & beautifully built home in Amazing & Friendly Neighborhood - Nordic Ridge! This open airy ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and open kitchen, dining, and great room areas! As the new owner of this home you can personalize it by choosing from the many selections we offer from siding to light fixture packages. Need a 4th bedroom or office you have the option to finish the lower level to fit your needs! Come the see the Eldon Homes Difference: Energy efficiency Certification , Warranty programs, Quality & Standards that are top notch buy touring one of our completed homes!