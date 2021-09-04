 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $449,900

3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $449,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $449,900

Just completed! This well-planned two story backs to an adjacent city park so the kids can step right out the back door to play! Open main level plan offers an open kitchen, dining and living space that is flexible to meet any families needs. A well planned main level laundry / mud room offers storage and cubbies. Step up to the second floor and you'll find a great place to retire at the days end, with a spacious primary bedroom, a large custom tiled shower and a walk in closet suitable for all your clothes! Lower level exposure for additional space to finish and the garage offers additional space for hobbies or toy parking.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News