3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $449,900

Just completed! This well-planned two story backs to an adjacent city park so the kids can step right out the back door to play! Open main level plan offers an open kitchen, dining and living space that is flexible to meet any families needs. A well planned main level laundry / mud room offers storage and cubbies. Step up to the second floor and you'll find a great place to retire at the days end, with a spacious primary bedroom, a large custom tiled shower and a walk in closet suitable for all your clothes! Lower level exposure for additional space to finish and the garage offers additional space for hobbies or toy parking.