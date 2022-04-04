3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $459,900

$459,900+ (Build to begin May) The Adams is a charming open concept home boasting a flowing spilt bedroom design. It features a grand living room with gas fireplace, Luxury plank flooring, solid surface counter tops , master suite with walk-in closet and so much more. 1,2,10 Warranty included. Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We are providing a unique buying experience that will make this home building/buying experience stress free by assisting & guiding you to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you & your family. All prices & specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on the discretion of Eldon Homes. Stoughton is the perfect place to call Home. Listing Agent is member of selling LLC.