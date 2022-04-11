Experience County living at its best in this charming home loaded with updates incl. new roof 2020, new carpet 2021, Quartz Counters & Farmhouse Sink 2021 and more! This sun filled home is tastefully decorated & offers a nicely appointed bright white kitchen with stainless appliances, pantry & breakfast bar. Great open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring though out the main level that flows into the spacious great room featuring a stone wood-burning fireplace & tons of window! Lower level provides added living space with a bdrm, bathrm & family room! This home is set on picturesque 3+acre lot that is hard to find these days & as an added bonus includes a barn/shed perfect for your animals or toys! All this & only minutes to Madison!
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $460,000
Nine Beaver Dam businesses have been cited by police for selling alcohol to minors during compliance checks over two February weekends.
Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house built in 1855, is in the early process of being relocated. The house, which was owned at a time by W.J. Newman, the creator of Lake Delton, was built by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, one of the signers of the Wisconsin Constitution.
Among the contested races for a seat on the Sauk County Board in Tuesday's spring election, two incumbents could not keep their hold on the position, and one lost to the now youngest supervisor.
Nathan L. Schultz, 41, is charged with felony counts of intimidate victim/threaten force, strangulation and suffocation, and false imprisonment.
A 26-year-old Columbus man was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorized skateboard crashed in Columbus on Saturday.
The 56-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after striking a tree off Highway 12-16 in the town of Lemonweir, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office said.
Eric Warnke, 22, needs a kidney transplant. He's looking for a living donor and asking, "Could you be a match?"
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Election results for contested races in the 2022 spring election.
Portage business owner Mitchel Craig has been elected as the next mayor of the city in Tuesday’s election. Craig defeated incumbent Rick Dodd.