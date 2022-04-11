3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $460,000

Experience County living at its best in this charming home loaded with updates incl. new roof 2020, new carpet 2021, Quartz Counters & Farmhouse Sink 2021 and more! This sun filled home is tastefully decorated & offers a nicely appointed bright white kitchen with stainless appliances, pantry & breakfast bar. Great open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring though out the main level that flows into the spacious great room featuring a stone wood-burning fireplace & tons of window! Lower level provides added living space with a bdrm, bathrm & family room! This home is set on picturesque 3+acre lot that is hard to find these days & as an added bonus includes a barn/shed perfect for your animals or toys! All this & only minutes to Madison!