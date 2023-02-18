Brand New & Waiting for You!! The Kennedy is a stunning 2 story home in a highly desirable neighborhood. Main floor open concept living,dining area, and kitchen with granite countertops & island, complete with Pantry! Additional family room offers abundant space to entertain & host gatherings! Primary suite features walk in closet & shower with sizable bathroom! Laundry room located right next to Primary suite, along with 2 other bedrooms makes this home both practical & functional! Option to finish LL for additional Bedroom & Full size Bathroom! BONUS ALERT: Covered front porch is west facing - Perfect outdoor living space to unwind watching the gorgeous Nordic Ridge Sunsets! Call us today to set up your private VIP tour! Listing Agent is a member of selling LLC.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $469,900
