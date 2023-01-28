Brand New & Waiting for You!! Once you step inside The Taylor, you're sure to feel its charm! As you walk through the inviting foyer, you will be greeted by an open & airy great room and kitchen, complete with island & oversized pantry! Solid Surface Countertops through out, as well as, upgraded lighting & appliance package make this home superb! The spacious owner suite with Tray ceiling showcases a private bath with walk in shower & walk in closet, separated from the other 2 bedrooms. BONUS Alert: Add in the front & back porches: Perfect for enjoying a book, entertaining, or watching the sunset! Don't forget to ask about our 10 Year Warranty Program
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $479,900
