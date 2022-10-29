Brand New & Waiting for You!! The Kennedy is a stunning 2 story home in a highly desirable neighborhood. Main floor open concept living,dining area, and kitchen with granite countertops & island, complete with Pantry! Additional family room offers abundant space to entertain & host gatherings! Primary suite features walk in closet & shower with spacious bathroom! Laundry room located right next to Primary suite, along with 2 other bedrooms makes this home both practical & functional! BONUS ALERT: Covered front porch is west facing - Perfect outdoor space to unwind watching the gorgeous Nordic Ridge Sunsets! Call us today to set up your private VIP tour! * Dont for get to ask about our 10 year warranty! Listing Agent is a member of selling LLC.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $479,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus is set to play Baldwin-Woodville in the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
A Reedsburg woman facing multiple charges connected to her driving under the influence of drugs was recently sentenced in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Kayl Petersen is the No. 3 player in the state among juniors. The Waupun star is coming off a state championship and is excited to focus on enjoying high school.
The Badgers will host a meeting of top five teams when Nebraska comes to the UW Field House this week.
As Cambria-Friesland, Columbus and Lodi continue their seasons, here is what stood out about last week's contests and what's next.
BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
A deferred prosecution agreement was reached on Tuesday in the case of a Lodi woman charged with elder abuse after she pleaded no contest to t…
WAUPUN – There’s a new place to get creative in the City of Sculpture. Imagine That! Art Studio opened recently at 409 E. Main St. in the heart of downtown.
A man was sentenced on Tuesday in Columbia County Court for his involvement in a case in which he was initially charged with homicide.
Two men accused of stuffing walleye with lead weights and fish fillets in a fishing tournament pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges.