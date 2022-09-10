3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $489,900

Est. Completion Sept. 2022-The Kennedy is a stunning 2 story home in a highly desirable neighborhood. Main floor open concept living,dining area, and kitchen with granite countertops & island, complete with Pantry! Additional family room offers abundant space to entertain & host gatherings! Primary suite features walk in closet & shower with spacious bathroom! Laundry room located on the 2nd floor along w/ 2 other bedrooms makes this home both practical & functional! BONUS ALERT: Covered front porch is west facing - Perfect outdoor space to unwind watching the gorgeous Nordic Ridge Sunsets! Only 1 of a few 2 Stories being built! Call us today to set up your private tour! Listing Agent is a member of selling LLC.