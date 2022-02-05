3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $495,000

$495,000-$535,000 VPR + This spacious open floor plan home is nicely located on a cut-de-sac lot in one of Stoughton's most desirable neighborhoods! The Grand Foyer, 9ft ceilings, and an abundance of natural light will greet you as you walk into this home! The very large kitchen w/ island, great room, walk in panty, dual master walk in closets, tray ceilings, will be sure to grab your attention! Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We are providing a unique buying experience that will make this home building/buying experience stress free by assisting and guiding you to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you and your family. Stoughton is the perfect place to call Home. Listing Broker is member of Selling LLC Final home/finishes may vary