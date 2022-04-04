3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $495,500

New Construction Starting Soon! The Grant is a fantastic Home offering bright & open great room/dining & kitchen areas: perfect for gatherings & entertaining! Other Features: Large Master Suite w/ walk in shower & closet! Entry from spacious 2 car garage into oversized Mud Room complete w/ walk in closet & separate laundry room! Top this home off with a covered patio...You will Not want to miss out on this one! Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We are providing a unquie buying experience that will make the home building/buying process stress free by guiding you through, to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you & your family! All prices & specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on the discretion of Eldon Homes