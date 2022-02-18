$509,900+ (Build to begin in May) Modern farmhouse combines style and function! The generous living areas make for perfect entertaining. The kitchen showcases beautiful solid surface counters and a large island to gather around! Enjoy the large master BR suite with a roomy walk-in closet. The back hall features a large laundry rm and access from garage directly into a spacious mudroom! Enjoy amazing sunsets from you deck over looking a gently sloping yard. Lower lever finish options available. Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We are providing a unique buying experience that will make this home building/buying experience stress free and the perfect fit for you & your family. Listing Broker is member of selling LLC. Final Plans/finishes may vary
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $509,900
