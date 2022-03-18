3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $559,900

Estimated Completion: 6/15/2022 - This well planned ranch is under construction but still offers opportunity to place some of your selections. Nice open floor plan, a spacious kitchen offering quality Amish cabinetry, quartz counters along with a walk in pantry. A mud room off the garage complete with "cubbies" will help keep the family a little more organized. The lower level offers exposure and includes a large finished family room. There is a potential for an additional bath and 4th bedroom or office on this level as well. Dimensions are approximate and the rendering shown is subject to change.