3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $559,900

Construction Starting Soon!!! The Eisenhower is a Stylish & Modern home in desired Nordic Ridge neighborhood. Flowing open concept, an immense great room w/ gas fireplace, Master suite w/ oversized walk in closet, Walk-in shower & duel vanities, 3 car garage large enough for so much more than vehicles, composite deck that allows you to enjoy beautiful sunsets in the privacy of your backyard! Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We are providing a unquie buying experience that will make the home building/buying process stress free by guiding you through, to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you & your family! All prices & specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on the discretion of Eldon Homes