3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $580,000

  • Updated
Sparkling and one-of-a-kind, this brand new raised ranch has everything! Delightfully close to historic downtown Stoughton, and steps from Stoughton Hospital, this beautiful and spacious craftsman boasts thoughtful spaces, including a fully enclosed screened in porch for hosting during summers, a grilling area with built-in lighting, a sleek and modern fireplace to stay cozy in the winters, and an oversized garage that will be the talk of the town. This is the only new construction in the area with top of the line finishes & an cozy hometown location feel... This unicorn is a MUST SEE!

