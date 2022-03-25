EDOC late July. New construction ranch home in the heart of Stoughton! Close to parks, schools, Stoughton Bay and the up-and-coming downtown area. Live in a brand new home with all the charm of a historic established neighborhood. Your open-concept great room will have tons of natural light and a fully screened-in porch. Enjoy your spacious finished basement with walk-out to your backyard. Bonus room in basement could be used as an office or home theater. Most finishes are still customizable. VRP $585,000+ depending on your custom finishes! Contact listing agent for specifics. Builder is including a 1-year limited Home Warranty so you can rest easy in your new home. Builder is related to listing agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $585,000
