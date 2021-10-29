3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $589,000

Nature & serenity awaits w/ this beautiful 3 BR 3 BA ranch. Re-built from the deck up in 2001 (per seller), no detail was overlooked. 110 Ft of River frontage. Boat access to Lake Kegonsa & Waubesa. Open concept w/ 9 Ft ceilings and a gas FP. Hickory cabinets in open kitchen, gas cooktop, double oven, large island has 2 tier trend stone, countertops w/ European edging. Split bdrms on main floor, 1 on LL. Main bdrm w/ sliding glass doors overlooking patio & River, marbled bath w/ WIC. Jetted tub. LL has a hearth stone wood burning stove, spacious 3rd bdrm, bath w/porcelain tile, quartz countertops, walk in shower w/ 2-person dry heat sauna. Large outdoor patio & a walkway to the concrete boathouse. With the woods on one side & the River in the back you will enjoy solitude, peace & wildlife.