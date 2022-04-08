(Build to begin in May) The Roosevelt is a grand open concept home located in the heavily sought after Nordic Ridge Neighborhood! This warm and inviting plan has a great layout and stunning features: Kitchen boasts a large island and vast walk-in pantry. Spacious Owner suite large walk-in closet, duel sinks and tray ceiling. 3 car garage perfect size for your vehicles, toys, and more. Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022.We provide a unique buying experience that will make the home building/buying process stress free by guiding you through, to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you & your family! All prices & specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on the discretion of Eldon Homes.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $599,900
Nine Beaver Dam businesses have been cited by police for selling alcohol to minors during compliance checks over two February weekends.
Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house built in 1855, is in the early process of being relocated. The house, which was owned at a time by W.J. Newman, the creator of Lake Delton, was built by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, one of the signers of the Wisconsin Constitution.
The century-old factory, its employees and the iconic lawn tractors made there were featured on an episode of “Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things."
Nathan L. Schultz, 41, is charged with felony counts of intimidate victim/threaten force, strangulation and suffocation, and false imprisonment.
The 56-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after striking a tree off Highway 12-16 in the town of Lemonweir, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office said.
22-year-old Mason L. Acuna was taken into custody in relation to the shooting that occurred on March 30 in Wisconsin Dells.
Portage business owner Mitchel Craig has been elected as the next mayor of the city in Tuesday’s election. Craig defeated incumbent Rick Dodd.
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Election results for contested races in the 2022 spring election.
A Wisconsin radio host claims public schools allow students who identify as “furries” to opt out of speaking in class, sit and lick their paws during gym, and bark and growl in hallways.