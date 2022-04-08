 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $599,900

(Build to begin in May) The Roosevelt is a grand open concept home located in the heavily sought after Nordic Ridge Neighborhood! This warm and inviting plan has a great layout and stunning features: Kitchen boasts a large island and vast walk-in pantry. Spacious Owner suite large walk-in closet, duel sinks and tray ceiling. 3 car garage perfect size for your vehicles, toys, and more. Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022.We provide a unique buying experience that will make the home building/buying process stress free by guiding you through, to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you & your family! All prices & specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on the discretion of Eldon Homes.

