3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $600,000

Build your custom home in the woods just 5 min south of Historic Downtown Stoughton! This custom build plan is ready to start construction with a signed build contract! Pricing is based on the marketed plan, but these plans can be customized! Plan includes upgraded features such as screen porch & deck to enjoy your private, fully wooded .69 acre lot, walk-in tiled shower in main floor owner's suite, luxury vinyl plank in kitchen, foyer and baths, Kohler fixtures, cast iron farmhouse kitchen sink, quartz countertops, Andersen windows, soft-close cabinets & more! Allowances for flooring, appliances, lighting, plumbing fixtures are included as well as a 5-Year Full Warranty on materials & workmanship!