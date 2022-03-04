3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $610,000

Summer is right around the corner and this cute lake home won't last long. With beautiful level walk out frontage, you will want to make this home yours! Large porch for chilling at night and a nice large bedroom with many windows and patio door to your backyard oasis. New carpet, new kitchen, and many updates make this charming home perfect for its next owner. Detached garage has a fun space to create a cabana or game room or just a private escape. Lake Kegonsa is waiting for you!