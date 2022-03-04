 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $610,000

3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $610,000

Summer is right around the corner and this cute lake home won't last long. With beautiful level walk out frontage, you will want to make this home yours! Large porch for chilling at night and a nice large bedroom with many windows and patio door to your backyard oasis. New carpet, new kitchen, and many updates make this charming home perfect for its next owner. Detached garage has a fun space to create a cabana or game room or just a private escape. Lake Kegonsa is waiting for you!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Derek Joseph Hines

Derek Joseph Hines

SAVANNAH, GA—Derek Joseph Hines, age 31, of Savannah, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1990, in Mauston WI. So…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News