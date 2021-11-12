3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $675,000

Showings to begin Nov 12th. Be ready to be impressed! This is Country Living Luxury Style!! Beautiful Custom built ranch on a gorgeous 4 acre lot. The tree lined driveway invites you in to the park like setting w/stunning rural views, and a home layout you will love! Your floor plan features a split bedroom design, Master Suite with tray ceiling, Walk in closet, jetted tub & separate shower. Cook’s Kitchen w/hardwood floors, island, wine bar area, stainless steel appliances, dinette & formal dining. Newly added 4 season room to enjoy the change of seasons and new expanded deck. 3 egress windows added in LL for more finished living space. Newly built 48X32 outbuilding for all your equipment & fun. Attached 3 car garage w/basement access & another garden shed. Yes! You may have animals too!