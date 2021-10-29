This is nature at its best, so if you are looking for a little slice of heaven...you just found it! This three bedroom custom cedar home is situated perfectly among the towering spruce and hardwoods. This secluded country estate is minutes from town and offers a private retreat on 18 acres and 2,200 feet of Yahara river frontage. Thoughtfully planned, the great room is highlighted by the soaring cathedral ceiling, natural gas fireplace and floor to ceiling windows. The expansive deck off the kitchen/dining area welcomes outdoor meals and entertaining overlooking your river frontage. Need some extra storage there are two large detached outbuildings. Call to set up your private showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $999,997
