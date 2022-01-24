Sweet! Sweet! A place to call your own! Enjoy this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, nice cook’s kitchen with granite countertops, large master suite with private bath and a third bedroom off the living room that can be a flex room. Perfect for a playroom, office or dining area, plus 2 car garage! This home is nestled in Wonderful Wyndham Hills on a quiet street with nice green space, close to schools, shopping and bike trail. Updates include furnace, air conditioner, solid surface countertops, water softener, wood floors and carpets. Don’t miss this wonderful gem! All offers will be presented on 1/24/22.
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $204,000
