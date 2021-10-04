3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $237,900

Welcome to this cozy 3 bed, 1.5 bath home. The main level has an open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen with breakfast bar. A door off of the kitchen leads to a nice sized deck and big fenced in back yard where you will enjoy grilling out and privacy with the mature trees. The front and side yard are also large areas perfect for more outdoor activities. The two car attached garage has been insulated and finished, ready for any kind of inclement WI weather. Extra storage needs are met with a small metal side yard shed that is included. Three bedrooms can be found in the lower level for quiet nights. Location is great for walking only one block to the elementary school or to the pool and workout facility.