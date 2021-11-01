Welcome to this amazing 3 bedroom town home that offers it all. You will love the private entry leading you into the spacious kitchen, spectacular vaulted great room with gas fireplace and dining area. Enjoy the large master suite with a private bath and double walk in closets. Plus two more bedrooms with an attached Jack and Jill bath. Lower level is finished with new carpet and offers a beautiful family room with large windows and walk out to the back yard with patio. You will also be delighted with the deck off the great room that offers a tranquil view! This home is nestled in Wonderful Wyndham Hills Subdivision close to schools and shopping! Don’t miss this gem of a home! Everything you have been waiting for! Presenting offers Monday 11/1 at 5:00.
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $249,000
